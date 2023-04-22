Oluchi Oweagba-Orlandi, Edith Dankwa, others inspire women at Ibukun Awosika’s TIWLC

By Makuo Edelu

Celebrated model, entrepreneur, and women’s empowerment advocate, Oluchi Oweagba-Orlandi, presented an inspiring plenary session on overcoming obstacles as a woman at The International Woman Leadership Conference (TIWLC) organised by prominent Nigerian entrepreneur and former Chairman of First Bank Nigeria, Ibukun Awosika.

Held at the prestigious Intercontinental Hotel in Festival City, Dubai, from March 29-31, the maiden edition of TIWLC featured engaging panel discussions, interactive sessions, and inspiring speeches from accomplished women leaders, creating a platform for learning, networking, and empowerment.

Tagged “Experience Sharing. Stories from the Trenches,” the captivating plenary was moderated by Achie Ojany-Alai – Fmr. County Minister for Tourism, Sports, Arts, and Culture in Kisumu, Kenya. Other panellists in the session were executive coach and feminine leadership expert Ekene Onu; and Chairman and Publisher of Ghana’s Business and Financial Times Edith Dankwa.

The session focused on women in leadership working against all odds to attain their positions in various ways. Oweagba-Orlandi reminded women that “it should always be about you first. Life’s not going to be easy. You need to wake up.”

Spotlighting the role of relationships in personal success, Ojany-Alai noted that marrying the wrong person could hinder one’s ability to go against all odds, adding that “you can’t grow with people who don’t like how growth looks on you.”

Dankwa shared Ojany-Alai’s view that marriage is a partnership built on respect and trust, while Onu advised having a vision for one’s life and finding someone in alignment with that vision. “You don’t have to be perfect; you just have to show up!” she added.

Prominent personalities from various industries also attended the event, including the Federal Minister of Works and Former Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Raji Fashola; CEO of SecureID Kofo Akinkugbe; Vice President of Alibaba Group, Joe Tsai; and Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company, Elohor Aiboni, among others.

The International Woman Leadership Conference is an initiative of Ibukun Awosika Leadership Academy that brings women across Africa and the diaspora together in a place of knowledge, empowerment, and entertainment.