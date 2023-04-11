Oluba lauds Tompolo’s contributions to Ijaw Nation

Chief Timi Oluba, Chairman of Akpata-Gbegbe Community OML42, Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State, has congratulated High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemukpolo alias Tompolo on his 52nd birthday.

Oluba, in a statement on Thursday in Warri, Delta State, also commended Tompolo for his immense contributions to the development of Gbaramatu Kingdom and the Ijaw nation.

The Niger Delta Activist noted that Tompolo’s birthday is worth celebrating and appreciated God Almighty the giver of life on his 52nd birthday anniversary.

He noted that Tompolo is a gift to Gbaramatu Kingdom, praying that God would preserve him to continue his good works for Gbaramatu Kingdom and Ijaw nation.

“On behalf of the elders, leaders, people, and executives of Akpata-Gbegbe Community, we celebrate and congratulate Tompolo on his 52nd birthday anniversary. We wish him all the very best of life.”