Olu of Warri showcases Itsekiri’s rich culture to Finland’s ambassador

By Jimitota Onoyume, Assistant News Editor

Olu of Warri Ogiame Atuwatse III yesterday led the ambassador of Finnish to Nigeria, Leena Pylvanainen to Ode Itsekiri, the ancestral home of Itsekiri, in Warri south local government area, Delta state.

The monarch was accompanied by his wife, some prominent chiefs of the Warri kingdom and others. The Ambassador and her team were taken through some historical sites, including the First Catholic church in Nigeria founded in Ode Itsekiri in the 16th century.

The monarch had earlier in a statement expressed excitement with the visit of the foreign envoy, adding that he was hopeful the visit would evolve opportunities for development.

“It is with great honour and respect that the Warri Kingdom received Her Excellency Leena Pylvanainen, Finnish ambassador to Nigeria, yesterday at Aghofen.

Over the next 2 days, conversations will be held in an effort to forge ties through several cultural exchange programs.

As you explore our kingdom, you will discover the rich history and culture of the Warri people. We are a people of strength, courage, and resilience, who are proud of our heritage.

We hope that Her Excellency’s time in the Warri kingdom will be a memorable one and that she will carry with her the warmth and hospitality of our people.

His Majesty is pleased to host the ambassador whose first time it is in the Niger Delta region of the country. It is also His Majesty’s hope that it is a productive and rewarding visit.”

The event later moved to the palace of the monarch in Warri. And was still ongoing at press time. The rich cultural dances of Itsekiri were on display. The history of the Warri kingdom was also read.

An address read by Diana Edema on the mandate of Ogiame Atuwatse III said it will also focus on empowering women, and people with disabilities to be active participants in the development drive and initiative of the Warri kingdom.

“We will ensure our women are honoured and respected. “

The mandate also spoke of a collaboration between Finland and Warri kingdom to engender development and economic growth. ” We hope to gain from the Finnish government through partnership”.

The ambassador Pylvanainen in her remark lauded the warn reception and the rich culture of Itsekiri, adding that it was her first visit to any kingdom in Nigeria.

She said she was in the Warri kingdom to among other things learn about the rich culture, and history of the people. and to see areas of collaboration for development.

“Your Majesty, Honorable chiefs, all existing protocols, allow me to this amazing welcome starting from the airport to the palace, the dancing steps, and the second most beautiful anthem I have ever heard so impressive. thank you for the welcome and the invitation to come and visit, for us it’s our first visit here and I have learned a lot already about the history of your kingdom although this is the first kingdom I am visiting in Nigeria.

“I am here to learn from you people, your history, heritage, culture, tradition, your ways of life and absolutely what we share and have in common and of course where we can work together in the future. It also has diplomatic relations and this year is actually a year of celebration for the relations of between Finland and Nigeria as we are celebrating 60 years of diplomatic relations between Nigeria and Finland.

“But Nigeria is very very big and very very diverse and I find it extremely important to get to know some of its parts at least much much better. That is precisely why I am here today so I am very honoured and extremely pleased to be here.

” I have to say now that am even more extremely pleased about the fact that this visit is actually a prelude to another visit which the Majesty would make to Finland my country but can, “t say in words what our country is like and what we have achieved and what we might achieve together in the future so I think when they come, they will see with your own eyes and meet with our people and you will find out about us, where we come from and how we have become the kind of country we are and some of the things you have seen in the news recently that Finland once again for the sixth time in a row was nominated happiest country in the world.

“Finland is only a bit over 100 years old but we come a long way in our short history you come a long way in your very long and proud history and we are here to meet and to find similarities Thank you very much for having us and we look forward to the coming days”.