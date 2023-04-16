Olu of Warri installs new Ologbotsere

His Majesty, Ogiamé Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri has installed Chief Oma Eyewuoma as the new Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom amid jubilation from Itsekiri sons and daughters.

Prior to his new title, Chief Eyewuoma was the Aboludero of Warri Kingdom.

Before the installation, the Warri monarch had collected the symbols of the Ologbotsere title (bead and sword) from Chief Emani.

The installation ceremony which took place Sunday at the Palace of the Olu had in attendance Palace Chiefs, the immediate past Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, Mr. Ayiri Emami and other notable sons and daughters of Warri Kingdom.

The Aghófen Hall was full to capacity as everyone was curious about the agenda of the meeting.

The Warri King on his verified Instagram handle noted that as a father to all used the occasion to offer forgiveness to erring subjects and stressed that “forgiveness and reconciliation are virtues that have the potential of making us stronger as people and as a kingdom”

He also reminded his subjects that the conferment of chieftaincy lies solely in the preserve and prerogative of the Olu.