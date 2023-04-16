Ologbotsere Title: Original beads, sword intact Says Emami 

Chief Ayiri Emami

Chief Ayirimi Emami has said that his original beads and sword, authenticating him as the ‘Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom are still intact, despite the dramatic presentation of a bead and sword to the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III at the Olu Palace today, noting that bead and sword presented at the Palace, are fake.

.

Emami told a gathering of Ologbotsere descendants and pressmen at his house that the incident at the Olu Palace, was a joy to him for many reasons, including a biblical reference Papa Ayo Oritsejafor illustrated Friday, during the peace meeting at the Palace, “when he said if the Devil knew that Jesus Christ would be celebrated, they wouldn’t have killed him.”



Emami, who spoke in Itsekiri language, stated: “Those that asked me to honour the invitation of Ogiame, knew they wanted to kill me, but if I had not honoured the invitation, they would have said I do not want the blessings of Itsekiri.”



“You guys should not worry yourselves, what wants blood, if you give it palm oil, it will not take it. Today is a day of joy for so many reasons. When they said the king sent for me, many said I should not go, some said I should go. He that is in me is greater.

“People that said I should honour the invitation, are more than those that said I shouldn’t honour it. Those that advised me to go to the Palace, said if I go, there will be peace in Itsekiri land and I hold issues concerning Itsekiri in high esteem.