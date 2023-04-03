Okowa’s aide, Edon hosts PDP faithful in appreciation of Oborevwori’s victory

The Special Assistant on Media to the Delta State Governor, Louis Monoyo Edon yesterday hosted PDP faithful who worked assiduously for the victory of the Governor-Elect, Rt. Hon. Sherrif Oborevwori and other PDP candidates in the just-concluded gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections.

Edon in his appreciation speech, on behalf of the Governor, thanked the PDP members for their huge support and turnout in the polls which resulted in a resounding victory for the PDP.



“This victory has shown the wide acceptance of the PDP and the Governor-Elect, Rt. Hon. Oborevwori which is a clear reflection of the choice of Deltans across the board.



“With Senator Ovie Omo-Agege winning only four out of the twenty-five Local Governments, and Rt. Hon. Sherrif winning an overwhelming 21 LGAs across the three Senatorial Districts, it is glaring that Senator Omo-Agege is very unpopular in Delta State. This election has exposed his unpopularity in Delta State which the office of the Deputy Senate President has been masking and he has been outrightly rejected by Deltans”.



In addition, the Governor’s Special Assistant rubbished the APC’s boasts to reclaim the mandate through the tribunal. In his words, “It is also laughable for the APC to boast of victory in the tribunal when Deltans have made their unanimous choice of Rt. Hon. Sherrif. They should have accepted the mandate of Deltans credibly entrusted to the PDP instead of chasing shadows.” He noted that Sheriff’s victory is ordained by God through Deltans, hence there’s no cause for alarm because the Court would re-affirm the mandate of Deltans.



Edon further thanked the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Deltans in general for their trust in the PDP. He assured Deltans of an all-inclusive growth and development of the state under the Sheriff’s M.O.R.E. Agenda