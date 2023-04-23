Okowa condoles with Ihedioha over mother’s death

Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has sent condolences to former Governor of Imo, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, on the death of his mother, Dame Dorothy Ihedioha.



Dame Ihedioha reportedly transited to eternity in Abuja, at 90.



Okowa condoled the Ihedioha family and Imo people in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, and urged them to take solace in the fact that their mother lived a good life during which she contributed invaluably to the course of humanity.



He paid glowing tribute to Dame Ihedioha for being a good mother and joined the family and associates to mourn the departed matriarch of the Ihedioha family.



According to the governor, the family should be consoled in the fact that their matriarch lived to witness the successes of her children, including Emeka Ihedioha who was Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives and Governor of Imo State.



“We received the news of the demise of your beloved mother with sadness, but we are consoled by the fact that she lived a life of dedicated service to humanity.



“Dame Ihedioha was a strong pillar in her community, a disciplinarian and a devout Christian and would be missed by all those whose lives she affected in positive ways.



“We share in your sorrow and pains at this period and we pray that God will grant you and the family the courage to bear the loss, as we also pray for the repose of the soul of your departed mother.



“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I mourn with you, my brother Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, CON on the unfortunate demise of your beloved mother,” Okowa said.