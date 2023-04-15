Ojuogbo impetuous irritant; his expulsion from APC stands – Omo-Agege

The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, has described a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Cairo Ojuogbo does not deserve a response on his recent claim that he (Omo-Agege) worked for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi in the March 18th presidential election.

Omo-Agege, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sunny Areh on Saturday, described Ojuogbo as impetuous irritant.

The statement reads, “Cairo Ojuogbo is an impetuous irritant, a sinking man who does not deserve a response from the Deputy President of the Senate.

“The final hammer, the ratification of his expulsion from the All Progressives Congress, APC, has been delivered by the National Leadership of the Party. His expulsion in the face of the law, stands.

“His signature incoherence, illogical rhetoric and rants are therefore understandable,” it added.

Recall that Ojuogbo had earlier claimed that the deputy senate president worked against the emergence of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Ojuogbo stated this while speaking in an interview on Arise Television, monitored by our correspondent on Saturday.

According to Ojuogbo, Omo-Agege never believed Tinubu would win the keenly-contested presidential election.

He also dismissed claims that the Omo-Agege’s faction of the party expelled him from APC in Delta state.

Ojuogbo, “Omo-Agege did anti-party, he never believed Tinubu will win the presidential election, look at all his postal it was Peter Obi. He never believed Tinubu would win the election; he never worked for his emergence.

“Look at the way he carried out his campaign in Delta State; he gathered small boys and used them. He said he was in politics to injure people, after which he goes around begging leaders.”