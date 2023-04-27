Oil market: IEA should not undermine oil industry investments – OPEC

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

THE Secretary General, Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, Haitham Al Ghais, has urged the International Energy Agency, IEA, to be careful in its actions so as not to discourage investments in the oil and gas industry.

The Executive Director, IEA, Fatih Birol, has been critical of OPEC actions, including the recent production cuts of 1.66 million barrels per day (bpd) from May until the end of 2023.

But in his response obtained by Vanguard, OPEC Secretary General, stated that OPEC and OPEC+ are not targeting oil prices, with the focus being solely on market fundamentals and enabling vital oil industry investments that the world desperately requires.

Al Ghais stated: “The IEA knows very well that there is a confluence of factors that impact markets. The knock-on effects of COVID-19, monetary policies, stock movements, algorithm trading, commodity trading advisors and SPR releases (coordinated or uncoordinated), geopolitics, to name a few.”

The OPEC Secretary General also reiterated that finger-pointing and misrepresenting OPEC and OPEC+ actions is counterproductive, and stressed once again that blaming oil for inflation was erroneous and technically incorrect as there are many other factors causing inflation.

“Other energy markets have been far more volatile,” he said, “with oil markets less so, mainly due to the stabilizing role of OPEC and the OPEC+ group.”

“If anything will lead to future volatility” Al Ghais added, “it is the IEA’s repeated calls to stop investing in oil, knowing that all data-driven outlooks envisage the need for more of this precious commodity to fuel global economic growth and prosperity in the decades to come, especially in the developing world.”