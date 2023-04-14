Ogun APC carpets Adebutu over comment on Sagamu flood

…says “stop playing politics with lives, natural disasters

By James Ogunnaike

The Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has berated the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Mr Oladipupo Adebutu, for allegedly “playing politics with lives and natural disasters”.

The party spoke against the background of a statement issued by Adebutu in which he condemned the APC-led state government and Governor Dapo Abiodun over the flood incident that wreaked havoc in Sagamu recently.

A statement issued in Abeokuta on Friday by the State Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, quoted the party as saying, “It is unfortunate that Adebutu is politicizing natural disaster that can happen at anytime, to anyone and anywhere. Even the most developed societies are not exempted”.

The statement read: “It is quite unfortunate that someone who could not be even entrusted with the management of any of the family businesses is the one pontificating on how to run a state, manage and prevent natural disasters”.

“Perhaps, his statement would have been taken in good faith if he had not betrayed his true intention for issuing the statement; needed an opportunity to stealthily bring in the issue of the March 18 governorship election that he lost woefully despite his novel vote-buying scheme of N10 ATM card per vote”.

“We would have thought that since he has filed a petition at the tribunal, he would keep mum and allow the process to run its full course. Perhaps, he does not know that commenting on an issue that is already in court is subjudice. We can understand his limitation, desperation and state of mind, seeing that his dream of governing Ogun State has become a mirage. Recall that we had advised Mr. Adebutu to allow the tribunal do its job and stop giving false hope and grandstanding”.

“It is also regrettable that in spite of the billions of naira that the Adebutu family is raking in from unsuspecting Nigerians with their gaming/betting scam, it could not fix the road that passes in front of his house and that of his father until His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, fixed it. What debauchery”.

“Adebutu should stop all the grandstanding and face his wobbling petition instead of dabbling into things that he knows nothing about.”