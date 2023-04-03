Ogboni leader, policeman, one other died trailing kidnappers in Osun

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Head of Ogboni Aborigines, Oba Adetoyese Olakisan was reportedly killed in an accident while trailing kidnappers of his wives.

It was gathered that some men invaded the cult leader’s house at Imesi-Ile, Obokun local government area of Osun state early hours of Monday and abducted his two wives.

Findings showed that the incident was reported to security operatives, who mobilised and started combing forests around the communities to block routes the kidnappers may want to use in escaping.

According to sources in the town, both conventional and non-conventional security operatives were involved in the operation and suggestions were made to block the Imesi-Ile-Edemosi- Ila area of the forest.

“Oba Olakisan with some other security personnel while travelling on Edemosi – Ila routs, the car, which he drove was involved in an accident.

“The accident, the source added, was very fatal, hence, the victims were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

“Although, no one wants to talk about it now, it is certain that Oba Olakisan eventually died, along with others due to the accident”, the source said.

Reacting, Osun police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola also confirmed the death of the Ogboni leader in an accident.

According to her, the Ogboni leader, the Officer in Charge of Oke-Mesi was in a vehicle with another woman returning from the search of the kidnapped victims.

“About the incident related to Oba Ogboni Agbaye, the man and a policeman who is the OC of Imesi-Ile were in a vehicle with one other woman, while they were returning from a search of those that were kidnapped. They had a lone accident. The vehicle veered off the road and rammed into a tree.

“They were all rushed to hospital but they all died. Meanwhile, the police are still inside the forest to rescue those that were kidnapped”, she said.