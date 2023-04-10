Oborevwori extols Ogboru at 65, says he is a great patriot

By Festus Ahon,ASABA

DELTA Delta State Governor-Elect and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Monday, congratulated Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru on his 65th birthday anniversary, describing him as a true democrat and a great patriot.

Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, commended Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru for the spirit of sportsmanship he displayed before, during, and after the March 18th gubernatorial election in the State.

He said: “On behalf of my family, political associates, constituents, and the good people of Delta State, I celebrate a great man of our time, Chief Great Ogboru on his 65th birthday.

“Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru is a man with large heart and an apostle of politics without bitterness, he was the first governorship candidate to congratulate me after I was declared winner of the March 18th governorship election in Delta State. Indeed, Chief Ogboru is a true democrat, an exemplary leader, and a great patriot.”

According to Oborevwori, Chief Ogboru earned the appellation of ‘The People’s General’ because of his “undiluted passion for and unwavering commitment to good governance, and a nation anchored on the principles of equity, fairness, and justice.”

He lauded Chief Ogboru’s avuncular disposition, noting that “many politicians in the state realised their political ambitions through him.” Also, as a successful businessman and wealth creator, hundreds of Nigerians have been rescued from the jaws of unemployment and poverty through Chief Ogboru’s companies.

To this end, Oborevwori said: “I celebrate my brother and friend on this wonderful occasion of his birthday. I pray that God would add many more years for him in good health, sound mind, boundless joy, manifold wisdom, and prosperity.”