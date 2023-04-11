Oborevwori defies all odds to emerge Delta gov-elect — Bozimo

…Congratulates him on victory

By Chancel Sunday

BOMADI—Delta state governor-elect, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has been lauded for defying all odds and challenges on his way to have emerged victorious at the 2023 gubernatorial election in the state.

Lauding and congratulating the governor-elect, yesterday, the chairman of the Esenaebe community, Bomadi-Overside in Bomadi local government area of Delta State, Chief Romeo Bozimo, noted that Oborevwori’s emergence was a victory for democracy.

Bozimo, popularly known as Orubebewosowoso 1 of Niger Delta, averred that the people of his community were elated to have received the news of Oborevwori’s victory at the polls with the hope of better democracy dividends in the community and the state at large.

He said: “I, on behalf of Esenaebe community, congratulate our governor-elect, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on his victory at the just-concluded governorship election in the state. I wish to state that Oborevwori defied all odds on his way to be elected by Deltans and which gesture I believe is divine.

“However, with Oborevwori as governor, we are hopeful that the much-awaited basic necessities of life that we’re lagging behind, which includes electricity, potable water, roads and among others will be attended to.

“I equally congratulate Hon. Nicholas Mutu and Hon. Oboro Preyor on their victories at the polls”.