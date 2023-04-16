Oborevwori congratulates Otuaro at 55

Otuaro

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State Governor-elect and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Sunday, congratulated the State Deputy Governor, Deacon Kingsley Burutu Otuaro on his 55th birthday anniversary.

Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, described the Deputy Governor as an epitome of humility and loyalty.

The Governor-elect, who is also the National Deputy Chairman of Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, joined family, friends and political associates in celebrating the Deputy Governor on his birthday.

Oborevwori said: “On behalf of my family, I rejoice with you as you add another glorious year to your age today. I am so glad to know that you made service to God and humanity as an article of faith in your life journey.

“Your devotion to public good, philanthropy, loyalty and humility are rare virtues. To God be the Glory as you celebrate today.

“You deserved to be celebrated for being dependable, loyal, dedicated and for your remarkable impact and work.

“I therefore, pray that Almighty God to protect, grant you divine health and long life. I wish you a happy birthday and many fruitful returns, congratulations.”