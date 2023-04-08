Obi’s presidential mandate remains top priority, LP new leadership declares

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

THE new Labour Party, LP, National Working Committee, NWC, led by Alhaji Lamidi Bashir Apapa, declared its support for its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on his plans to challenge the outcome of the February 25 presidential election in court.

The party in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Arabambi Abayomi, stated that the declaration came as a result of the FCT High Court Interim Injunction Order that restrained Mr. Julius Abure and three others from parading themselves as National Officers of the Labour Party.

Specifically, Apapa also assured Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora to have fate in the new NWC and it’s leadership to achieve the desires of Nigerians.

He, therefore enjoined the presidential candidate of the party and its stakeholders to remain steadfast, adding that the leadership of LP is committed to the mandate recovery of the Labour Party 2023 presidential election results victory in the Presidential Election Tribunal.

Apapa also stated that the party’s NWC and NEC would unveil detailed strategies aimed at recovering the peoples mandate that is now hanging before the Presidential Election Tribunal.

He also vowed to unveil its national programs that will impact on the welfare and wellbeing of Nigerians.