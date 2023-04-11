Obi’s leaked audio: FG should be ashamed of its failures — Labour Party

…deacribes Lai’s comments about Obi as unfortunate

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Presidential Campaign Council of the Labour Party has expressed disappointment that the Federal Government which has failed in its primary duty of protecting the lives and property of Nigerians, has pushed the bashing of LP’s Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, a top priority.

Chief Spokesman for the LP PCC, Dr Yunusa Tanko said this in a telephone interview with VANGUARD, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He said, “We are disappointed but not surprised that the Federal Government which has failed in its primary responsibility of securing the lives and property of Nigerians across this country has made Obi bashing a top priority.

“As for Mr. Lai Mohammed, it is unfortunate that a Minister who has all the time to use his office to pressure the National Communications Commission, to slam a N5 million fine on Channels Television for performing its constitutional role is now asking our candidate to play a script written by the All Progressives Congress to divert attention from the ongoing challenge to our stolen mandate.

“One may ask at this point, is he also part of the plot to justify the unjustifiable electoral fraud? How come to the minister is now using taxpayers’ funds for globetrotters to lie to the international community about the sham of an election?

“He should be ashamed of himself that he has been put in a position to play the role of an advocate for INEC.

“The INEC claimed there was a glitch while it attempted to upload the results of the Presidential election but typical Mr Lai Mohammed, he is going around telling the world that INEC deliberately refused to upload the results on its IREV portal.

“The Minister owes himself and Nigerians a duty to find and expose the source of the so-called leaked audio which was doctored to suit a narrative capable of creating chaos in the polity.”