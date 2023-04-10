‘Obidients’ lost, but I have good news for them – Keyamo

Spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, has claimed that the supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, popular as ‘Obidients’ have completely lost over a series of criticisms thrown at them recently.

Keyamo disclosed this in a statement issued via his verified Twitter handle.

The Minister of (State) Labour and Employment, however, said he has a good news for the ‘Obidients.’

Keyamo advised the reasonable ones who he described as patriots among the “Obidients” to quickly join hands with the elected president to move the country forward.

He claimed that the Obidients were cursing and swearing at every perceived enemy and had started to sound unhappy, saying it is evidence of a weak mentality.

The tweet partly reads, “Just one audio sent them into a pitiful tailspin with close aides confirming and denying the audio all at the same time like a ragtag army.

“And with the avalanche of criticisms from unlikely quarters in the last few days, they have completely lost it. They are cursing and swearing at every perceived enemy and are beginning to sound forlorn. It is evidence of a weak mentality.

“But I have good news for them: it is time for the reasonable ones who are patriots amongst them to quickly exit that ignoble bubble and join hands with the in-coming administration to move this country forward. Anything short of that would be tantamount to continuously ‘living in bondage’!”

Recall that Keyamo recently hit Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Adichie over her open letter to President Joe Biden on the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

Adichie had published an open letter, titled, “Nigeria’s Hollow Democracy: Why is America congratulating the winner of this disastrous election?” addressed to Biden on Thursday.

The letter partly reads, “I hope, President Biden, that you do not personally share this cordial condescension. You have spoken of the importance of a “global community for democracy,” and the need to stand up for “justice and the rule of law.”

“A global community for democracy cannot thrive in the face of apathy from its most powerful member. Why would the United States, which prioritizes the rule of law, endorse a president-elect who has emerged from an unlawful process?

“Has the United States once again decided that what matters in Africa is not democracy but stability? (Perhaps you could tell British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who quickly congratulated Tinubu, that an illegitimate government in a country full of frustrated young people does not portend stability.)”

But, Keyamo, in a statement via his verified Twitter handle on Friday described the letter as petty and reflection of colonial mentality.

He stated, “In global diplomacy and international relations, Presidents of countries make decisions and take actions about other countries’ affairs (albeit within the limits of sovereignty of States in International Law) based on reports from official and diplomatic sources likely to have been conveyed through well-established channels of communications.”