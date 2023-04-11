Obi, INEC others make Google’s trending searches in Q1′ 2023



By Juliet Umeh

The Labour Party, LP presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi and Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, were among the trending searches in Google in the first quarter of 2023.

This was according to the report released by the search engine platform yesterday.

The report says: “Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, captured the top spot, outpacing even Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president-elect of Nigeria. Atiku Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, claimed the fifth position.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) emerged as the most searched entity between January and March, with Peter Obi and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) closely following. The CBN’s currency redesign prior to the elections undoubtedly contributed to its prominence.

“In the realm of music, homegrown talent took center stage as Nigerians avidly sought out the latest tunes. Spyro’s infectious hit, ‘Who is your guy?’ claimed the top spot, with Ruger’s ‘Asiwaju’ and ‘Carry me go’ by Boy Spyce and Khaid securing second and third places, respectively.”

It noted: “The nation’s collective curiosity was also evident in the top trending questions, which ranged from ‘When is Easter 2023?’ and ‘When is WAEC 2023 starting?’ to ‘How to check my polling unit?’ and ‘Who is the President of Nigeria?’. Unsurprisingly, the popularity of Spyro’s song sparked the question, ‘Who is your guy?’, further showcasing Nigeria’s deep-rooted love for the tune,” the report added.