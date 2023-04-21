Oba of Benin celebrates muslim at Eid-el-fitr

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Oba of Benin, His Majesty, Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, CFR has felicitated with Muslim faithful on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-fitr celebrations, which marks the end of the Ramadan fast.



A statement by Oba Ewuare II’s Chief Press Secretary, Iguobaro Osaigbovo said the Monarch commended followers of Islam for their devotion, prayers and urged them to use the period to reflect on the tenets of the Islamic religion as enshrined in the Holy Qur’an.

“His Royal Majesty prays Almighty God to forgive the sins of mankind and bring peace upon the Country Nigeria.”