Oando receives electric mass transit buses for Lagos

Clean Energy Limited, OCEL, a part of the Oando Plc. group, has taken delivery of electric mass transit buses for use in Lagos State.

In a statement, the company said that it partnered with the world’s largest electric vehicles manufacturer, Yutong, to get the vehicles.

In addition to the arrival of these electric buses, OCEL has also taken delivery of the charging stations and spare parts necessary to ensure effective operation.

Commenting on the development, Chairman of the firm, Adewale Tinubu, said: “Audacity and innovation have always been key tenets in our journey to transform Nigeria’s energy future. It’s this spirit that has brought us to this juncture today – at the forefront of propelling Nigeria towards realising her net-zero targets. The arrival of our electric mass transit buses and the development of an EV infrastructure ecosystem is a reminder that the only way to remain ahead of the curve is by being unafraid to break new ground and consistently looking for opportunities to leapfrog.

In his remarks, the Managing Director, Yutong West Africa Mr Frank Lee said: “This is a watershed moment for Yutong. It’s our first delivery of electric mass transit buses in Sub-Saharan Africa and the first step in the large-scale deployment of an electric-powered public road transport system in Nigeria.

“We are excited to be embarking on this journey in partnership with Oando, an organisation with a history of stellar performance in the energy sector.”

and are hopeful to see a quick turnaround in our joint plans to advance all facets of the country’s transition to eco-friendly vehicles, including the development of local capacity through the delivery of, and exposure to extensive training programs for all stakeholders, from drivers to operators and the regulators.”

“Our foray into Sub-Saharan Africa has transformed us into a global supplier of EVs with customers across the Middle East, Europe, South America and Asia.

“Our electric vehicles offer outstanding performance due to their advanced technology capabilities and testing for different terrains; all of which make our buses particularly well suited for use as a public transportation option in Nigeria.”