OAL launches compendium on space treaties, others

* Olisa Agbakoba

By Henry Ojelu

AS part of efforts to advance the space sector and knowledge in Nigeria, Olisa Agbakoba Legal, OAL, has launched a book titled ‘OAL Compendium of Space Treaties, Policies, Laws and Regulations in Nigeria’.

A statement by the law firm noted that the book is a response to the call from numerous students, legal practitioners, professionals, investors and Nigerians for a single reference material that will bring together all major international treaties and domestic laws on space that affects Nigeria as a major factor in the space industry in Africa and as a developing global giant in the space industry.

The book according to the statement contains, the Outer Space Treaty; Moon Agreement; Liability Convention; NASRDA Act; 2015 NASRDA Regulation; among other treaties, laws, policies, and regulations.