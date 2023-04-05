OAL launches compendium on space treaties, laws, regulations

.

By Henry Ojelu

As part of efforts to advance the space sector and knowledge in Nigeria, Olisa Agbakoba Legal, OAL has launched a book titled, OAL Compendium of Space Treaties, Policies, Laws and Regulations in Nigeria.

A statement by the law firm noted that the book is a response to the call from numerous students, legal practitioners, professionals, investors, intending investors, and all Nigerians for a single reference material that will bring together all major international treaties and domestic laws on space that affects Nigeria as a major actor in the Space industry in Africa and as a developing global giant in the space industry.

The book according to the statement contains, the Outer Space Treaty; Moon Agreement; Liability Convention; NASRDA Act; 2015 NASRDA Regulation; among other treaties, laws, policies, and regulations.

Giving details of the book, the statement reads, “A short introductory summary is provided at the beginning of each treaty, policy, law, and regulation to give the reader a panoramic view and a roundup of the focal interests of the instrument before going into the key provisions. This will also suffice for a reader whose sole interest is gaining an idea of the instrument as against the detailed provisions of the instrument. Consequently, this compendium is both beginner-friendly and detailed reference material for professionals in law and other fields.

“It will also make a good read for space enthusiasts who are desirous of knowing