O.B.Lulu-Briggs Foundation conducts 53 general surgeries in two days

By Etop Ekanem

The O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation (OBLBF) will relentlessly attend to the health and well-being of the most underserved in communities across Nigeria because it believes health is the most critical asset of people.

Chairman of the Foundation, Dr Seinye Lulu-Briggs, said this on Wednesday, April 19, at the official opening ceremony of its 38th Free Medical Mission (FMM), held at the Model Primary Healthcare Centre, Ikuru Town, Andoni LGA of Rivers State.

The medical missions, during which the Foundation provides free medical treatment to people, is one of its flagship programmes that attracts people across the state and Nigeria.

The 38th Medical Mission, which commenced on Monday, April 17, has treated over 1,600 patients with 53 general surgeries in the first two days, including removing a benign congenital lump on the shoulder of a 10-month-old baby.

A father had messaged the Foundation through its Facebook page on Monday, inquiring if an operation to remove a lump on the arm could be done on an infant at the Free Medical Mission. He was asked to send the medical report and photographs so that the Foundation’s medical team could review and respond to him professionally. On Tuesday, he brought the boy to Ikuru from Port Harcourt, and doctors removed the lump.

A team of five professionals, including two surgeons, also attended to a patient whose fibroid surgery had been botched elsewhere. She was in surgery for more than two hours, where the medical team removed a hernia and repaired and completed the removal of her fibroids.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on Wednesday, Dr Seinye Lulu-Briggs noted that despite efforts to increase healthcare provision in Nigeria, “about 6 out of 10 Nigerians lack access to quality primary healthcare services. At the same time, about 80 per cent have become poor due to ill health or payment for medical services.

“As the world recovers from the disruptions of the global COVID-19 pandemic and faces economic turbulence, Nigerians are finding it difficult to afford three square meals, not to talk about seeking professional medical care for their ailments. We are, regrettably, more concerned about survival than attending to our health. This should not be the case. Everybody deserves good health and the ability to seek quality care when needed. Our Free Medical Missions routinely step in the gap providing a welcome respite to those who cannot afford to pay out of pocket to address their illnesses.”

She further disclosed that since the Foundation began hosting Free Medical Missions in 2005, it has attended to 139,500 people in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers State.

Dr Lulu-Briggs wished all those seeking medical services speedy full recoveries and asked organisations and individuals who want to assist Nigerians get quality healthcare but need more structure and experience to partner with the Foundation.

Speaking at the ceremony, His Royal Majesty, Dr Aaron Miller Ikuru, the Okaan-Ama of Ikuru Town, said it was a good day for the people because they had been expecting such a crucial intervention in the community for a long time.

The King, represented by one of his chiefs, William Michael Omayi, further appreciated the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, saying, “The King-in-Council is delighted because you are doing what the government ought to do for us. We have a beautiful health edifice, but there are no doctors and nurses. In emergencies, we have to rush to Bori, which is not ideal.”

The Andoni Local Government Chairman, Chief Erastus Awortu, who was represented by the Secretary to the Council, DeaconFranklin Owajionyi Dimaye,reiterated the council’s commitment to delivering quality healthcare to the people and appreciated the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation’s intervention.

He said, “We are happy the Foundation is visiting Andoni for the second time, but may I appeal that you also go to more communities because we are a rural local government, and health is a cardinal issue. Rest assuredGod is with you.”

Services at the medical camp ending on Friday, April 21, 2023, include counselling/health education, outpatient consultations, general surgeries, paediatric care (including deworming) and dental care.

Others are vision care (including glasses and surgery), malaria testing & treatment, HIV/AIDs screening, physiotherapy, and an onsite pharmacy and laboratory.