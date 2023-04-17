Nzuko Umunna holds ‘Handshake across Nigeria’ in Enugu

Igbo global think-tank and professionals on the platform of Nzuko Umunna ,is set to organize and celebrate their second edition of “Handshake Across Nigeria” in Enugu in April 28.

Disclosing this in a release from the Media Committee, the Executive Secretary of the think-tank, Mr Ngozi Odumuko, said: “Coming at a time like this, the ‘Handshake Across Nigeria’ project, dedicated to expanding friendships and cementing bonds between Ndigbo and other nationalities of Nigeria, will again raise the decibel of our strength in diversities, as our great heritage for our desired unity and development.”

The release, signed by Collins Steve Ugwu, Head, Media Committee, noted that “As a non-partisan body of committed optimists, experiences of history and facts of our co-existence, compel the awareness that Ndigbo are deep friends of our brother nationalities, and believe in one accord, that there is no love lost, that cannot be renewed, refreshed, and even transferred generationally.

“Nzuko Umunna is proud by this inspiration and remain humbled by stakeholders endorsements across board, as we look forward to another big day with South-East State Governments as great host.”

President of the group, Prof Chika Moore added, “understanding the core of inclusion, justice and fairness expressed in a worthy handshake, activates respect that love is above hate, when friendship is grown intentionally.

“The pillars of trust must replace the columns of suspicions, so that national cohesion will stand rooted in our hearts of liberty, freedom and security.”

They said the theme of this project, Building Bridges for a New Nigeria will expectedly rouse the conscience of Nigerian citizens to celebrate their bonds more together, and signal the prosperity in happiness, a new Nigeria could become.

“The Handshake Across Nigeria 2, is coming packed with three remarkable contents of historic pedigree viz; the public presentation of a book, “Nzuko Umunna Chronicles,” the transition and investiture of a new Executive Council led by former Vice Chancellor of UNN and former Minister of Power, Venerable Prof. Chinedu Nebo, and a special celebration of leaders from other regions as friends of Ndigbo (ENYI NDIGBO).

“Handshake Across Nigeria 2 project, is also enjoying the matchless personality of Nze Ozichukwu Chukwu as Chairman of the Planning Committee, steering to deliver value and warmth to all our special guests and partners.

“The South East Governments and Governors as key partners to this project, are enthusiastic that in the midst of several broken connections and testy ethnic irritations, friendship in a handshake, is a bridge they are happy to build, and a renewal every guest should be assured of our full indulgence.

“Already, invitations have been duly sent to eminent Nigerian patriots and persistent champions for a greater Nigeria of our dreams, with heart-warming confirmations for attendance and participations,” they added.