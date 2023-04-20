NYSC pays insurance benefit to family of corps member killed by train

By Luminous Jannamike

Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Brigadier-General Yushau Ahmed, has presented insurance cover cheques to the family of the late corps member, Juliana Oreoluwa Aina, who lost her life in a tragic accident in Lagos, in March, this year, when a BRT bus she was travelling in was crushed by a train.

The cheque presentation took place, yesterday, at the family house of the deceased corps members, in Abuja, with the NYSC DG presiding over the event.

NYSC’s insurance company, Capital Express Assurance Limited, provided one of the cheques, while the other was from the Corps Member’s Health Management Organisation.

Speaking at the ceremony, Brigadier-General Ahmed expressed his condolences to the family of the late corps member, and reiterated the NYSC’s commitment to supporting its members and their families in times of need.

“All of us in the NYSC family received with great shock the news of the sudden death of our dear sister. Please accept our deepest condolences.

“We have equally received volumes of condolence messages from far and near when the unfortunate incident occurred,” he said.

Also, NYSC’s Director of Corps Welfare and Health Services, Ayodele Folorunsho, explained that the NYSC has a longstanding tradition of presenting insurance cover cheques to families of corps members who suffer untimely deaths during their national service.

In response, Juliana’s father, Oluwafemi John Aina, expressed his gratitude to the NYSC for its support during their time of grief.