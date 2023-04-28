NYSC member, Umelo, donates to school, community

A member of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Miss Chinazaekpere Umelo, serving at Waru Junior Secondary School in Apo, Abuja, has donated a 50 double-seater desks and sanitation items to the school and also renovated the community palace to consolidate her Community Development Service, CDS.

Speaking during the commissioning of the projects on Wednesday, she said changing the rough narrative and long suffered situation faced by staff and students of Waru School as well as reducing the sufferings and shame among women and girls, who often leave school for convenience outside was the reason for the projects.

She noted that lack of access to water and toilets has seriously interfered with the children’s education, especially girls as they often drop out of school when they reach puberty because of the embarrassment and the lack of private places to maintain their dignity.

“I identified this problem as a major setback to children’s education in Waru village as my students, particularly girls, would miss classes because they needed to walk home or into the bush if they needed to use the toilet while at school,” she said.

Commissioning the projects, Ambassador at Large and Head of Diplomatic Mission for the International Human Rights Commission, IHRC, Nigeria, Dr. Duru Hezekiah, charged the school management to maintain the facilities, reiterating that many global opportunities would be attracted to the community.

Miss Umelo commended the NYSC administration, Universal Basic Education Board, Principal of Waru School and others who approved, supported and supervised the completion of the projects.