NYCN condemns killing of UNIBEN final year student

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE leadership of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Edo State has condemned the killing of a final student of Public Administration, University of Benin, Obukobo Desmond Oghenerukhewe, popularly called Mayor.

Mayor was shot at close range in his room in Hall 3, the students hostel residence by unknown gunmen.



A statement by the chairman of the NYCN, Comrade Sarah Igunbor and Secretary, Comrade Aigbovbiosa Osadebamwen said “This is a dent on the fine reputation of the citadel of learning and it comes off as barbaric and inhuman.



“We commiserate with the immediate family, friends and entire University community for the painful loss.





“We urge the security agencies to do all within their powers to ensure that the perpetrators of this senseless act are brought to justice.



“We encourage the leadership of the University to strengthen security within the school premises to ensure that such barbaric act does not repeat itself and to continue to do all it can to ensure that the very best of tertiary education is delivered to the students.”