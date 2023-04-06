N’West hasn’t produce Senate President since 1960, let Barau lead – APC youth

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The All Progressives Congress, (APC) Northwest youth have insisted on zoning of the 10th Senate President seat to the Northwest, saying lawmakers from the region have never led the senate since 1960.

The APC youth wing said there was never a better time than now to compensate the Northwest region for its contribution to the stability and well-being of the nation than now.

The APC Northwest Youth Leader, Abdulhamid Umar Moh’d (Oscar) said at a press conference that the zone accounted for the highest voting pattern for winning presidential tickets and elections just like in the recently concluded Presidential election.

Moh’d urged the President-elect and the APC leadership in the intrest of fairness and equity to let Senator Jibrin Barau from Kano state be the next senate president.

“We wish to draw the attention of Nigerians to the fact that since 1960, the Northwest as a geo-politcal zone has never produced a Senate President.

“The south East produced Nnamdi Azikiwe as senate president in 1960 under the NCNC; Dennis Osadebay is a south southerner who led the senate in 1960–1963 under NCNC ; Senator Nwafor Orizu is a South Eastener who served as senate President from 1963–1966 under NCNC; Joseph Wayas is a south southerner who served as senate President from 1979–1983 under NPN; Iyorchia Ayu is from north central and he led the hallowed chamber from 1992–1993 under SDP, Ameh Ebute equally from north central and was senate president from 1993 under SDP.

“Under the democratic dispensation from 1999, Evan Enwerem, a south Easterner, became the senate president under PDP. He was succeeded by Chuba Okadigbo from 1999–2000 in the same PDP;

Anyim Pius Anyim from Rivers state took over the senate leadership from 2000–2003 under PDP. Adolphus Wabara, from South South subsequently became the senate president from 2003–2005 under PDP.

From 2005–2007 of PDP, Ken Nnamani from the southeast zone handed over to David Mark, from north central 2007–2015 under PDP, Bukola Saraki 2015–2019 APC/PDP and Ahmed Lawan2019–present of APC is from North central.”

“In the interest of fairness equity and justice, it is therefore the turn of the Northwest to produce the next senate president and senator Jibrin Barau from kano deserves to be the next senate president because the lawmaker has for long being committed to betterment of the country and has always put the interests of the people first.

“Senator Barau is a man with transparency, integrity, and honesty in his dealings with others. The lawmaker is diplomatic and can handle the multifaceted future challenges in the senate.

“On collaboration, Barau, as senate president, will work with other senators to achieve common goals of further development of the country.

“On leadership skills, Barau has strong leadership qualities, including the ability to inspire, motivate, and guide others towards a common goal,” Moh’d said.