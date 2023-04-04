NUAHP holds 8th quadrennial National Delegates Conference

The Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals has announced its 8th quadrennial National Delegate’s conference tagged: “Abuja city conference 2023.”

The conference with the theme: “Alarming Brain Drain in Nigeria’s Health Sector: Need for Emergency Rescue” is being sponsored by its National President, Comrade Dr. Ogbonna Obinna Chimela.

The event is billed to hold 19th through the 23rd of June, 2023 at Top Rank Galaxy Hotels, Abuja. According to Comrade Ogbonna, stakeholders in the health sector and the general public are invited to deliberate on the alarming brain drain in the country’s health sector.