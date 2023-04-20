NTCA debunks reports alleging FG’s move to increase tax on tobacco products by 50%

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

The Nigeria Tobacco Control Alliance, NTCA, Thursday, debunked media reports on the alleged Federal Government’s move to increase tax on tobacco products by 50 per cent.

This was contained in a rejoinder signed by the Chairman, NTCA, Akinbode Oluwafemi, on the heels of some media reports indicating the proposed increment of tobacco tax.

The rejoinder read, “Rejoinder on the news report: FG to increase tax on tobacco products to 50%.

“Our attention has been drawn to a news report stating that the Federal Government has increased tobacco tax by 50%, and this statement is said to have been made by a government official during a meeting we convened.

“This Report has been picked up by many news platforms.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Nigeria Tobacco Control Alliance convened a meeting of tobacco control budget advocates in Abuja, on the 18th of April 2023, to discuss ways to improve tobacco control funding in the country.

“At no point during the meeting was a statement made implying that the government has increased tobacco tax by 50%. The title of the News report is a misrepresentation of the facts.

“Even as we advocate for better funding of tobacco control in Nigeria, we take our responsibility to provide accurate and reliable information seriously.

“We believe it is important to make this clarification.”