NSIP: 1500 youths to get N135m from FG

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The Federal Government, FG, has disclosed plans to commence monthly payment of N10,000 to 1500 youths under its National Social Investment Programme, NSIP.

The beneficiaries just concluded training on N-Knowledge; a non-graduate programme comprising the N-Tech Hardware, N-Tech Software and the N-Creative training programmes (animation and scriptwriting).

Speaking during the closing of the training in Abuja, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq said the trainees would be given starter packs to commence their vocation.

Farouq said: “I am delighted to bid farewell to trainees of the N-Knowledge training programme for the 6 geo-political zones of the country.

“The 1,500 beneficiaries out of 3,300 who reported to the different training camps and were trained during this period thus marking the end of the N-Knowledge expansion training programme.

“This training component is targeted at developing competencies of the youth in software development, hardware training and creative industry which is catalytic as well as the groundwork to make Nigeria compete in the outsourcing market for software development.

“It will develop the skills and capacities along the skills set in the value chain of website development, mobile apps maintenance and start the talent development effort for the growth of information technology industry in Nigeria.”

On the stipends, the minister said: “Let me assure you that your monthly stipends of N10,000 for the period of nine months will commence right from your first day at registration and will continue to the end of your apprenticeship period.

“The different training tools are being provided to aid in your further development. These were procured to enable you to maximize the skills learnt during your stay in the camp and to start off with your vocation.”