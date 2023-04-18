NSCDC reunites missing Almajiri with family in Zamfara

Bello Muazu, Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in Zamfara, has reunited a missing 12-year-old Almajiri found in Bauchi State with his family in Gusau.

This is contained in a statement issued by the NSCDC Public Relations Officer, Ikor Oche, and made available to newsmen in Gusau on Tuesday.

Muazu said that the Almajiri, Musaddiku Muhammad, an indigene of Magazu village in Tsafe Local Government Area of the state, was discovered in Bauchi State by the corps’ operatives while on routine patrol at Garage.

He said that the boy was seen crying and feeling uncomfortable before he was accosted by the personnel who traced his origin to Zamfara, from where he was taken by his parents to Bauchi for Quranic studies in a place called Morocco quarters.

The NSCDC commandant said that the NSCDC command in Bauchi State consequently transferred the boy to the Zamfara command on April 13 for further investigations.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the said boy (Musaddiku Muhammad) hails from Magazu village in Tsafe local government area,” he said.

Muazu advised members of the public to be meticulous and careful with the kind of places they take their wards to for studies.

Meanwhile, the village head of Magazu, Ibrahim Maiwada, expressed joy at the reuniting of the child with his parents.

Maiwada said that he would do all within his power to forestall any future reoccurrence of the incident.