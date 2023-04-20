NSCDC denies killing15-month-old baby

The Imo Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has denied responsibility for the death of a 15-month-old baby via a stray bullet.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Lowell Chimeziri, a corps Chief Superintendent, made the denial on Wednesday in Owerri when he addressed newsmen on behalf of the Commandant, Mr Matthew Ovye.

Chimeziri described as “unfortunate” reports alleging that the NSCDC was culpable in the child’s death, an act which, he said, was “unknown to the modus operandi of the corps “

“As a command, we only received the news of the death of the boy, identified as Chidalu, when his parents visited the command’s headquarters in Owerri recently.

“They (parents) came with Chidalu’s lifeless body, alleging that he was killed by a stray bullet fired by one of the men in a white Hilux van that drove past the ever-busy Fire Service Roundabout.

“The unfortunate thing is that Chidalu’s parents were made to believe that the men in the Hilux van were officers of the NSCDC.“ he said.

According to the corps image maker, that assumption is “erroneous and unspeakable“.

He urged the public to ignore the allegation and remained calm while the command carried out holistic investigations in cooperation with other security agencies to unravel the culprits and make them face the law.

He said that just like in other places there were many organisations using white Hilux vans in Imo just as there were other people who wore red collars.

Chimeziri said that the NSCDC was not responsible for the shooting and would never be associated with such a careless, cruel and inhumane act.

He expressed sympathy with the family of the deceased and urged them and the public to remain calm and law-abiding while awaiting an investigation into the incident.

“By God’s grace, we will soon conclude our investigation and justice must prevail in this matter “, he said.