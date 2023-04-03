NSCDC apprehends fake soldier over alleged fraud in Ilorin

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara Command, has apprehended a 42-year-old man, Abdulsalam Ajibola, for allegedly impersonating a soldier to defraud some members of the public of sums of money.

This is contained in a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Olasunkanmi Ayeni, made available to newsmen in Ilorin, on Monday.

Ayeni stated that the Tracking Unit of the command acting on information traced the suspect to Oke-Onigbin, Isin Local Government Area of Kwara, where he was arrested on March 24.

“Ajibola was alleged to have impersonated a soldier to defraud one Abdullahi Saheed of the sum of N700,000 and Ropo Gabriel to the tune of N96,000.

“He promised to help them get admission into the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna,” Ayeni stated.

The command’s spokesman said that the suspect also allegedly deceived one Prophet Samuel Olugbemiga to convert his Toyota Picnic car for commercial transportation on the pretext of assisting the latter to drive it.

Ayeni said that after getting possession of the car, Ajibola later absconded with it.

The NSCDC official, however, stated that the suspect would soon be arraigned in court, after the command concluded its investigation