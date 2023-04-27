NPFL Super Cup receives boost of N1b star prize   

By Evelyn Usman

The organizers of the 2023 Dozy Mmobuosi Super Cup Football Tournament, slated for later this year, have said the winner will get N1 billion as a star prize.

The tournament, organized by The Dozy Mmobuosi Foundation and the Nigeria Premier Football League, will be expanded from the four that participated in the debut edition last year to 12 NPFL clubs According to the organizers, the first runner-up will smile home with N200 million, while each of the other teams will get N20 million as participation fee.

The organizers said the decision to increase the prize money and the number of participating teams was made in response to overwhelming demand from fans and stakeholders.

Speaking on the competition, Dozy Mmobuosi said: “Following the huge success recorded in the maiden edition last December, it became necessary to increase the funding and allow teams to invest more resources in players, facilities, and infrastructure to attract top talents to the league and also raise the overall standard of football in Nigeria.”

In his reaction, the Chairman, of NPFL’s Interim Management Committee (IMC), Gbenga Elegbeleye, described the development as a huge boost to the evolving reforms aimed at stabilizing the league.

While expressing gratitude over the development, Elegbeleye commended Dozy Mmobuosi Foundation for its partnership with the NPFL.

“The Dozy Mmobuosi Foundation Pre-season Tournament is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the talent in the league, promote Nigerian football to a broader audience and inspire teams and players to contribute to the growth of the sport in the country,” Elegbeleye said.

Echoing Elegbeleye’s position, IMC’s Head of Operations, Davidson Owumi, described the development as consistent with IMC’s vision to reposition the league to become financially rewarding to clubs and by extension, players and coaching staff.