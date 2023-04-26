Now that Tinubu is back, everything will soon change – Fani-Kayode  

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Femi Fani-Kayode, has expressed optimism that everything will soon change now that the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is back to the country.

Fani-Kayoye stated this in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The former Aviation Minister also assured Tinubu’s critics that their attacks will soon end.

Fani-Kayode accused some of the critics of churning out fake news with the aim of “maligning, persecuting and harassing the innocent” with mendacious stories.

He wrote, “Soon it will all be over because whether you like it or not our President-elect is back home safely, he has just moved into Defence House, he is one step closer to being in power and he is just a month away to being sworn in.

“Soon everything will change, God’s purpose shall be established and your lies shall melt away like an iceberg approaching the tropics. Asiwaju is COMING!”

Recall that the President-elect, today (Wednesday), moved into the Defence House in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The Director of Tinubu’s Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga made this disclosure in a video post on Twitter on Wednesday.

According to Onanuga, the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima and his superior will function at the Defence Guest House until he (Tinubu) is sworn-in as President on May 29, 2023.

“President-elect Bola Tinubu with VP-elect Kashim Shettima moves to Defence House, his official residence pre-inauguration 29 May,” he said.