Notable Nigerians to get LEAA Award in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Gaze production has scheduled December, 2023 for the 3rd edition of her League of Extral-Ordinary Achievers’ Awards ceremony in the capital city of Kaduna state.

The award ceremony is a yearly event which in the past had recognised the contributions of individuals, groups and cooperate organisations for offering humanitarian servises to the society.

Announcing the date in a statement jointly signed by the event coordinator, Adeyemi Adekunle and the organizing secretary, Faith Thomas on Thursday, stated that the public has been giving the opportunity to nominate candidates of global reputation for this years’ edition.

According to the duo in the statement, some notable recipients of the LEAA in the past years include both the outgoing Governor of Kaduna State, His Excellency Mallam Ahmed Nasir El-rufai as the ‘MAN OF THE YEAR 2021’ and the Governor-Elect Mallam Uba Sani as the Legislator of the year 2022.

Amongst others are the Deputy Governor of Kaduna state, Her Excellency, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, including other prominent Nigerians.

The organiser further explained that more notable Nigerians will be awarded this year based on the recommendations and nominations of the public.

“In the last edition of the LEAA, no fewer than 48 Nigerians were awarded, while in the coming edition, we hope expand in all ramifications,” the statement reads.