Northwest region most suitable to produce Senate President  – APC Chieftain 

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Muhammadu Multala has tackled the South East Politicians for demanding the Senate President Position, saying north west will be betrayed if South East gets the Senate President position.

According to him, politicians from the South East who thought the seat of Senate President would be zoned to their region, were not considerate.

He said most of the South East citizens and their politicians do not support the president elect as well as the rulling party during the last election and therefore, do not deserve the position of Senate President.

The Chieftain who described himself as a die hard supporter of the President Elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu warned the party leadership not to make the mistake of zoning the position to the Southeast region.

He said North West remained the only zone that deserves the position because it gave APC and the President elect over 2.6 million votes during the presidential election.

” I’m a die hard supporter of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the north west and we voted for him massively therefore we will not allow some few politicians from South East who do not even vote for the president elect and the party to be given the Senate President.it will be a great mistake for the party if that happens. “

” North West gave the highest votes for the president elect and so must be given the Senate President or the part will regret it. We have good sons in the region that are qualified to be in the 10th senate,” he said.

Alhaji Multala specifically insisted that Barau Jibril is the most qualified among all those seeking the position in the North west.

He also cautioned the party leadership not to disappoint North West people because denying them the Senate President position will not be good for the party in future elections.

He threatened that himself and other party supporters were ready to organize a peaceful rally in support of the Senate position to be zoned to the North West and Senator Barau Jibril from Kano State to be the next Senate President.