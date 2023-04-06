Northern youth’ll resist govt plans to remove fuel subsidy

Long queue of vehicles at AP Petrol Station, Gbagada, Lagos on Monday

-Threatens Mass Civil Action

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has expressed its opposition to the proposed removal of fuel subsidies in Nigeria.

The youth council, which represents the interests of young people in the northern region of Nigeria, raised concerns about the potential impact of such a move on the already struggling economy and the Nigerian people.

In a statement issued by the council’s president, Isah Abubakar, the group expressed its fear that any palliative measures put in place to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal would be looted by corrupt individuals, just like the COVID-19 intervention funds.

The council called on the Nigerian government to reconsider its decision to remove the subsidy, arguing that it would only lead to an increase in the cost of living for the average Nigerian, who is already struggling to make ends meet. They also urged the government to focus on implementing policies that would create jobs and stimulate economic growth.

“We cannot afford to have another round of hardship inflicted on the Nigerian people, especially the youth who are already grappling with high unemployment rates and a lack of opportunities,” Abubakar said.

The Council warns that there will be severe political consequences on those who are conspiring to throw Nigerians into avoidable crisis. They should look at how some powerful governors were humiliated in the recently concluded election and understand that power now rests on the thumbs of Nigerians. Nigerians won’t forget.

The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria vowed to resist any attempt to remove the fuel subsidy and called on other youth organizations across the country to join in the fight to protect the interests of the Nigerian people.