North West and South West in hot chase to replace Ayu

The suspension of the Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, and the future of the PDP have remained a major concern for stakeholders.

The situation presents a blank cheque on who is to succeed Senator Ayu but party stakeholders and supporters insist the party must respect its constitution and follow due process in producing the next leader of the party. The PDP Constitution stipulates that the NEC should convene a meeting where constitutional provisions will be followed to avoid any pitfalls.

The PDP constitution clearly states that the removal or death of a Chairman before the end of tenure qualifies the zone to invariably continue the term. However, it is curious that while no one has indicated interest yet, some party stakeholders are calling for a convention and contemplating on having the chairmanship position zone to North West or South West.