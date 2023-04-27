Non inclusion: Onoh urges Igbo youths to ignore Ohanaeze’s bile on Tinubu

President-elect, Bola Tinubu’s spokesman in the south east, Dr. Josef Onoh has asked Igbo youths to ignore the alleged exclusion of the south east from the presidential transition committee and embrace the President-elect for their prosperity.

The National Vice President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene had in an interview slammed the President-elect for non inclusion of any person from the south east in the 13-Man transition committee, while stating that Ohanaeze is yet to recognise him as President-elect.

Onoh however said that even though Ohanaeze Ndigbo as a body did not make the allegation but from elderly individuals, who he described as perpetually selfish, the Igbo youths should disassociate themselves from the stereotyped individuals masquerading as Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

He insisted that people of the south east should remain patient and avoid confrontational outlook so as not to be sidelined in the new government of Bola Tinubu that will commence in a month’s time.

Onoh said that the Igbo youths should realize that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo has outlived its usefulness, particularly with the crop of elders he said the youths had looked up to but are merchants in pursuit of their selfish interests in manners aimed at promoting division between the southeast and other ethnic groups in Nigeria.

“They are always quick to turn around to blame the youths for restiveness while silent on the foundation they laid that gave rise to such. Irresponsible children are not born rather they are product of bad parenting, hence the elders of Ohanaeze have failed in their parental responsibilities. It’s not about Labour Party, PDP, APC or our president-elect as a person, rather it’s about their personal interests not being captured in the constituted inauguration committee.”

He alleged that Ohanaeze has become a limited liability company which has lost its core values and is shamelessly trying to divide Nigeria with their constant polarised statements.

He challenged Ohanaeze Ndigbo since they claim they don’t recognise Tinubu as president-elect, to go to the person they recognized as president-elect to become part of his inaugural committee in their imaginary presidency.

“I want to tell the Igbo youths that they should not be deceived by the sins of old merchants. They should not allow sentiments to polarize our ability to be part of Nigeria. It’s high time the youths in the south east begin to see the bigger picture and wake up to follow their own part rather than investing energy insulting anyone with divergent views,” Onoh urged.

He said that Alhaji Tanko Yakassai is a man he respects and has remained a father figure to him for years, who constantly told him great stories and political unity between the southeast and the North which promoted democracy in the late 70’s and 80’s.

“He knows so much about the Igbos, had a lot of friends who were Igbos, told me so much wonderful political alliances my late father had with other ethnic groups in Nigeria. This is a man, although is not an Igbo man, yet was more Igbo than the Igbos of today. He constantly promotes Nigeria unity, his tremendous respect and friendship for well meaning Igbos has remained constant ever since.

“I recall that the minister for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika gave me an insight about Enugu city during it’s exciting years and the Rangers International Football club.

“Sirika knows the names of all the Rangers players of the 80s, he was a fan of the club and always flew down to Enugu, just to watch Rangers matches. His love for the club was unequalled not because the players were Igbos or Hausas but because of their talents and were Nigerians.

“The same Hadi Siriki because of the same love he has for Enugu which he said is always home in his heart, ensured that the Akanu Ibiam International Airport was rehabilitated to standard. This is the same airport that our Igbo brothers sabotaged its standardisation, selling of airport lands while some where demolishing already constructed perimeter fences all in a bid to frustrate the project which was commissioned by the Buhari-led government, yet same was Commissioned under the Jonathan presidency and was frustrated by some of our Igbo brothers and sisters.

“H.E, Raji Fashola minister for works a Yoruba man Laboured continuously to ensure the 2nd Niger bridge was completed and delivered, same with Enugu /Onitsha express way, Enugu /Port Harcourt express way and many more projects the south east benefited from a Northern presidency which during the Jonathan presidency was awarded and was sabotaged by our Igbo brothers and sisters who were part of his then government and we know them.

“Till date non of our Igbo ministers under president buhari led government has done anything meaningful for the south east region, they can’t even speak up and defend the government they are appointed ministers, they never made any attempt to promote the benefits of the buhari led administration in the south east not even to join Fashola for a common inspection, it’s a fact that Fashola a Yoruba man made more visit to the south east region more than any minister from the south east extraction serving under buhari led government hence gave ohanaeze the boldness to allege that president buhari led government hates Igbos and Asiwaju is towing same line.

“Asiwaju won’t make the mistake of causing the southeast region by appointing and recycling same old Breaue de change political characters of the Southeast region, these characters betrayed his mandate, sponsored the opposition and now want to use ohanaeze to wipe up ethnic sentiments while they troop to Abuja lobbying for appointments and some of them are part of today’s Ohanaeze.

“I also want to make bold to say that the Oni of Ife gave me more support than any other person when I contested for governorship of Enugu state, betrayed and schemed out by my fellow Igbo brothers. He constantly adviced me during my campaign on promoting unity, inclusiveness, putting the people first and no matter the challenges of leadership one should never abandon or lose hope in Nigeria. He has so much love for Nigeria unity, promotes oneness.

“So I urge the Igbo youths to desist from being misled by the so-called Ohanaeze that promote disunity in Nigeria.

“Today I can boldly say I’m detribalised, reason is because I was blessed to listen and learn from men who promoted unity rather than ethnicity, reason why I said that irresponsible children are products of bad parenting.

“I want every young person in Nigeria today who wants to show his talent should support Asiwaju and he will give you the platform to show the best of yourself. The PDP national youth leader is a living testament. Asiwaju irrespective of age has a daring spirit I’m yet to see in any young man, myself included. It’s high time Igbos should wake up.

“Some are now clamouring for Asiwaju because it has dawned on them that Asiwaju is going to be our next President, some because they lost elections and can’t afford to be out of power hence they shamelessly seeking appointments from him but refused to come out to campaign for him in the south east.

“They were loyal to APC by mouth, PDP at night, Labour Party in the morning. On the election day most funded Labour Party presidential bid, and PDP together, they never believed Asiwaju will win, they promoted false stories of villa cabal that will oust Jagaban.

“Your brother is someone who sees you through, irrespective of ethnicity. Your brother will stand by you, but the Igbos have continued to see things from a different perspective, emotional and sentimental perspective. If the Igbos continue to be rebellious and disrespectful they will continue to eat that soaked bread.

“The Ohanaeze only speak for their households and their pockets. My support for Asiwaju is meritorious and the youths of southeast and Nigeria should know that Asiwaju is the only one who can give them the platform to showcase their talents.

“Until southeasterners understand the value of loyalty, then they will understand the value of true friendship. They can go ahead and insult anybody on various social media platforms while the world moves ahead without them, but come May 29, Asiwaju will be our President and it will be shameful for the same Ohanaeze to come back and complain of marginalization whereas they are the cause of the marginalization.

“The young people should forget everything about Ohanaeze and focus on building a new Nigeria. We should create a south east everybody can be proud of; promote a detribalized mindset and understand that nobody has been our problem except ourselves, while listen to some but not all of our elders who deceive us to say that the Hausa and Yoruba are our problem,” Onoh urged.