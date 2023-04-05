Nollywood actress Stephanie Linus lends her voice on global healthcare for women, girls in US

By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actress Stephanie Linus has lent her voice following the urgent need to prioritize the healthcare of women and girls in developing countries of the world.

The actress made this passionate call, while speaking at an event held in Washington DC, the United States.

The event was powered by Pathfinder International in collaboration with Catalyst Global Strategies, What to Expect Project, UN Women, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), and Extended Hands Foundation.

Stephanie’s position was in line with the US government-supported global health programmes to improve the lives of women and girls in developing countries of the world in ways that extend beyond improving health outcomes.

As a UNFPA Regional Ambassador and founder of the Extended Hands Foundation, Stephanie spotlighted on her work with several gender-based awareness and intervention projects across the world.



She lamented, however, how lack of access to proper health care and overlapping areas of inequity have not only kept many girls out of school, but also, have ruined the chances of living their dreams.

Other stakeholders who equally made cases for an improved healthcare of women and girls at the event were the CEO of Catalyst Global Strategies, Algene Sajery who coordinated the event, the Senior Global Technical and Strategy Advisor, Pathfinder International, Lydia Murithi; the Chief Strategic Engagement Officer, of Pathfinder International, Crystal Lander; President and CEO of What to Expect Project, Annie Toro and the Chief, Washington Office, UNFPA, Sarah Craven.