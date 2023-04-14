Nobody can force me out of Nigeria —Peter Obi insists

By Ikechukwu odu, NSUKKA

The Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate in the last general election, Mr Peter Obi, has said that nobody can force him to flee Nigeria.

He stated that his party is committed to creating a new Nigeria, adding that there are too many “thieves” who are inflicting suffering on the masses, and vowed that his party is committed to purging the country’s political system of such people.

He said he will not give up until such people are shown the way out of political offices in the country.

“There is too much suffering in this country, and, that is what we, in Labour Party, are fighting to end. There are many thieves in the country. So, Labour Party is fighting to create a new Nigeria. I am here with you, and nobody is going to force me to leave Nigeria”, Obi insisted.

The former Anambra state governor who spoke at Onitsha Holiday Resort, Onitsha, yesterday, where he appealed to the voters in this Saturday’s supplementary election in Ogbaru Federal Constituency, decried that the citizens of this country are presenting passing through hardship, adding that there is too much suffering in the country.

Obi had earlier embarked on a road show campaign tour of the wards in the Constituency where the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, was slated to conduct a supplementary election to determine the ultimate winner of the federal constituency seat.

At the various spots where he presented the LP candidate in the constituency, Afam Ogene, to the people of the area, Obi who was accompanied by Senator-elect Tony Nwoye, and Mr. Oseloka Obaze, told the people that Ogene is committed to his(Obi’s) philosophy of “building a new Nigeria” and told the people “I am here to beg you to vote for us, vote for Labour Party, vote for Afam Ogene, we will support him, and, he will rebuild here (Ogbaru).”

“Remember that I built all these roads here when I was governor, if you vote for us in this Saturday’s re-run election, we will come back to thank you; Afam Ogene will develop here,” he said.

Meanwhile, the INEC had after the February 25 presidential and National Assembly Polls declared the election in Ogbaru federal constituency inconclusive, citing the inability of the commission to conduct an election in about 45 polling units, stating that it could not deploy electoral materials in some of them due to violence while election in some was cancelled as a result of malpractices.