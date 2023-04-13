No one can sponsor my guber campaign, says Anyanwu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate in Imo state, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has said that he cannot be used or sponsored by anyone.

Anyanwu said the story making the rounds that he was being sponsored for November 11 governorship election “is not only false, baseless, and misleading, but a brazen concoction garnished by individuals already afraid of PDP and its governorship candidate to deceive the general public.”

He said these in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media), Ikenna Onuoha.

Anyanwu urged the people of the state to ignore the story, stressing that the days of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state were numbered.

According to Anyanwu, “Following this fake news, our phones were inundated with calls by well-meaning Nigerians, who in their curiosity sought to ascertain the veracity or authenticity of the story.

“What the peddlers of this falsehood forgot is that in 2019, Senator Anyanwu ran for governorship election when the person purportedly sponsoring him today was also in the race.

“The questions are; who sponsored Senator Anyanwu in the 2019 governorship poll if, in their mischievous imagination, he can be sponsored today?

“Whose interest was the PDP guber candidate protecting as far back as 2019 when some of those championing the fake news today were struggling to be relevant?

“We wish to put the records straight that it is only a failure, a nonentity and a push-over that can be sponsored as a governorship candidate to destabilise the position of Ndi-Imo and not Senator Anyanwu who represents the minds of every average Imo person.

“To show his capacity and preparedness to achieve this, Senator Anyanwu presented and released an abridged version of his manifesto to the public a few minutes after his emergence as Imo PDP governorship standard bearer; a feat only he and PDP can undertake when others are still hoping to steal from people’s strategic initiatives.”

Anyanwu added that the fake story was a product of those afraid of the unity in PDP.