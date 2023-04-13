No fatalities in Banana Island building collapse as Lagos Govt assures investigation

By Efe Onodjae

The Lagos State Government has confirmed that there were no fatalities in the recent building collapse in Banana Island, Lagos, which occurred on April 12, 2023. Eight minor injuries were reported, and a thorough investigation into the cause of the incident will be carried out.

According to Mobolaji Ogunlende, Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Special Duty and Intergovernmental Relation, “the government received a call late in the evening on their emergency number 112 and promptly responded to the scene. The Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) provided immediate medical attention to the injured, and investigations are ongoing to ensure no fatalities are recovered from the rubble.

“Regarding the interlinked buildings, an integrity test will be conducted on the other three buildings to ascertain their stability, said Ogunlende. Dr. Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu, Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), stated that the government is on top of the situation and will carry out a holistic investigation”.

Oke-Osanyintolu further explained that the response time was swift, and seven people were rescued alive from the rubble. Only one person was taken to a private hospital for treatment, and they are receiving adequate care.

When asked about the contractor, Oke-Osanyintolu emphasized that their focus is on the recovery operation, which is being carried out professionally. He also urged people to abide by the rules and regulations, as no one is above the law.

The incident raised concerns about the high number of building collapses in Lagos State. In response, Oke-Osanyintolu urged the public to appreciate the topography of Lagos and comply with the regulations to avoid such incidents. He added that the level of monitoring in Lagos is effective and efficient.