No ethnic war between Igbos/Yorubas, HURIWA insists

… says political elites fuelling crisis

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

Civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has insisted that there is no ethnic war between the Igbos/Yorubas, and that political elites were the ones fuelling the crisis.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, National Coordinator, HURIWA, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, said it was obvious that some states are dominated by a particular tribe but does not in any way demean the importance of other tribes present in the state.

He said, “Some political elites are playing ethnic politics, trying to hit people’s heads together just for their own ambition. There’s no problem between the Yoruba’s who are the hosts in Lagos and the Igbos.

“The Yoruba people dominate Lagos, it’s just like saying the Fulanis own Anamabra, which in any way does not make sense. Lagos does not belong to all Yorubas neither does it belong to Bola Ahmed Tinubu, he is from Osun State.”

The group said the whole world watched in horrific shock as Igbos were massively attacked and assaulted at polling units across Lagos State on February 25 and on March 18 during the general elections because of their overwhelming support for the candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

HURIWA’s Onwubiko noted that, “HURIWA will be writing a very powerful letter to the International Criminal Court in The Hague demanding visa ban on enemies of free press and democracy.”