NNPP suspends Ebonyi gubernatorial candidate over anti parties activities

By Peter Okutu,Abakaliki

The leadership of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Echiaba Ward in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Tuesday suspended its gubernatorial candidate, Prophet Dr Adolawam Chris, in the 2023 general election, over anti-Party activities.

Addressing Newsmen immediately after their Emergency Ward meeting in Abakaliki, the Secretary General of Echiaba Ward of NNPP, Mr Ani Okechukwu who condemned the anti-Party activities of the gubernatorial candidate, alleged that Prophet Dr Adolawam Chris “carried out an open campaign against our Presidential candidate, Senator Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso in the favour of the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, even on the presidential election day.”

Other signatories of the suspension letter addressed to the Party’s National Chairman through its zonal Chairman, South East zone, include Chinedu Ofoke, Chairman, Eluu Okechukwu, Vice Chairman, Achu Okechukwu, treasurer, Ndubuisi Stanley, Organizing Secretary, Hon. Mrs Uche Nnajiofor, Women leader, Chijioke Okechukwu, Publicity Secretary, Richard Chidiebere, Youth leader, Akpa Chigozie, Welfare Secretary, Ota Chibueze, Legal Adviser, Francis Nwambeke Auditor and Juana Nwogha.

The letter read in part: “As this is not enough, Prophet Dr Adolawam Chris met secretly with the stakeholders of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and later accepted collapsing his structure as the Ebonyi gubernatorial candidate of the NNPP to the ruling party, leaving the NNPP faithful hopeless and frustrated in the State.

“That upon his anti-party and insubordination activities, we regret to hear that the so-called Prophet Dr Adolawam Chris beat black and blue, the Ebonyi State Chairman of the NNPP, Hon. Chukwu Solomon and the Ebonyi State Coordinator of the Kwankwaso Presidential Campaign Council, Hon. James Nwite, among other stakeholders of our Party who received his different attacks just because we gave him the mandate to be our gubernatorial candidate.”

“We, therefore, suspend Prophet Dr Adolawam Chris indefinitely as a member of NNPP and we urge the general public to take note of this information, as our Party officials at the State and national levels have been communicated appropriately, before this resolution.

“We equally recall that Prophet Adolawam Chris on 15th March 2023 threatened our State Party Chairman, Hon. Chukwu Solomon to kill him and use him for sacrifice, so we called on security agencies to take note of this criminal acts.

“That henceforth, any of our members associating with the said Prophet Adolawam Chris will be treated as same, and we are aware of his false claims in his purported press briefing in the recent time after the general elections in Ebonyi State, just to win unmerited popularity.”