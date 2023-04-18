NNPP condemns group’s attempt to blackmail party’s guber candidate in Ogun as non-indigene

…He was born in Ibadan, but lived all his life in Ilaro-Spokesperson

By Adeola Badru

The Ogun State Chapter of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has berated a group, Yewa Young FronLiners (YYF), over a report credited to it, claiming that the governorship candidate of the party in the 2023 general elections, Ajadi Oguntoyinbo is not from the state, saying the group is made of political jobbers, whose propaganda, lies and blackmail is their stock in trade.

The party made this disclosure in a statement sent to Vanguard in Ibadan on Monday and signed by the party’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Olowu Olayemi, for the party and campaign organisation of the gubernatorial candidate, Ajadi Oguntoyinbo Movement.

Olayemi said those behind the erroneous report are not far fetched as they are unscrupulous elements within the party in the state, who have sold their conscience for love of inducements.

Recalled that the said group named YYF, had alleged Ogun State NNPP gubernatorial candidate, Ajadi of impersonation and lying on oath.

Hence, urging the Nigeria Police and the Department of State Security to investigate the alleged impersonation allegedly committed by Ajadi.

Reacting to these allegations on Monday, the party’s spokesman, Olayemi said the group knew nothing about the party’s guber candidate and just trying to beat around the bush.

The PRO said truly Ajadi was born in Ibadan, but lived all his life in Ilaro, where his mother comes from and Ibafo where he has many property and companies and these were shown clearly in all documents and forms submitted for the election.

While saying there was no place where Ajadi lied on oath or denied being born in Ibadan, he stressed that Ajadi had lived most of his life over forty (40) years in Ilaro and Ibafo, noting that by naturalisation, Ajadi is also an indigene of Ogun State.

He maintained that they should go and verify if it is not clear to them that he swore on oath that he was born in Ibadan, Oyo State but living in Torotoro Quarters, Ibafo in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State for many years.

Olayemi declared that where on earth do they see where Ajadi lied on oath? advising them to do away with politics of bitterness, propaganda and they should find other means of coughing out money from their machinery.

According to the statement: “Our attention has been drawn to a reports on an online media platform credit to an unpopular and self acclaimed social political group called Yewa Young FrontLiners (YYF) that His Excellency Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo is not an indigene of Ogun State.

“This unpopular group said Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo is not from Iyalode Dynasty Family in Ilaro.”

“We could have ignored them because we know that this group are seeking unnecessary popularity and in order not to allow them to use there ignorant to mislead the good people of Ogun state, hence, the need for clarification.”

“To put the records straight, we know from good authority that this group is being sponsored by the corrupt politicians within NNPP in Ogun state in an attempt to evade justice as to the evil they perpetrated in the last governorship election.”

“This set of individuals betrayed the party they claimed they love, they took part in anti party activities because of the money they were given.”

“We have it on good authority the details of the amount they collected in order to betrayed the course of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ogun state Chapter.”

“At the moment we are waiting on the National leadership of the party to take a decision before we know our next line of action, but in due time they will be called upon to explain their action on what happen and the role they played in the eve of gubernatorial election.”

“Again for the avoidance of doubts, Amb Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo remains steadfast, dedicated and committed to a new Nigeria and he is a bonafide indigene of Ogun State by naturalisation.”

“We challenge anybody who has information that prove otherwise to come to the mainstream media and make their case.”