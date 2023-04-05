NNPCL denies paying N20bn to ghost consultants 

By Obas Esiedesa

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company, NNPC Ltd, has denied paying N20 billion to ghost consultants.

An online platform (not Vanguard) had alleged that NNPCL paid the sum of N20bil lion to ghost consultants and theft of multi-billion naira tax due to Ogun State government.

A statement by Mr. Garba Deen Muhammad, Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd, explained that as a responsible corporate organization, NNPCL didn’t have any deal with ghost consultants.

He said: “At NNPC Ltd, the process of engaging consultants whenever the need arises is clear and verifiable and follows global best practices.

“It is, therefore, unfortunate that for whatever reason, the said online platform would make such a grievous allegation, mindless of the consequences of such actions. The claim of a missing N20bn is absolutely false and baseless.

“The NNPC Ltd therefore demands that Sahara Reporters retract the said publication immediately; and going forward, the platform should verify its facts before going to press.”

Explaining the tax issue with Ogun State government, he stated: “The second component of the said unfortunate report is related to Ogun State government claiming a back duty tax liability of about N18billion, against an NNPC subsidiary, the Petroleum Products Marketing Company, PPMC Ltd.

“For clarity, PPMC had objected and challenged the claim through its tax consultant. Consequently, Ogun State government took the matter to court which is not unusual in business circles. The matter is currently before the court and NNPC Ltd will prove its case accordingly.”