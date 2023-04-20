Nnamdi Kanu’s health condition worsens, lawyer laments

Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Leader

Aloy Ejimakor, Special Counsel to the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has said his health condition is getting worse and needs urgent attention.

Ejimakor made this known in a tweet after he visited him at the Department of States Services (DSS) headquarters in Abuja on Thursday.

The lawyer said he visited him in the company of his brother Emma Kanu and another legal representative, adding that all the detainees in secret police custody were infected with Tuberculosis.

Ejimakor called on the World Health Organisation and Red Cross to intervene before the disease becomes a pandemic.

He tweeted, “I visited with #MNK Mazi Nnamdi Kanu today in the company of Prince Emma Kanu and one of his other Lawyers. Onyendu directed that I extend his profound condolences to Mrs Rachel Nwosu on the demise of her gallant husband.

“He disclosed that numerous detainees at the DSS have now tested positive for Tuberculosis. He hopes the Nigerian government would alert the WHO and Red Cross to intervene before it becomes a pandemic inside the DSS.

“Onyendu’s poor health persists and he’s still not getting the required care. While I was with him, I observed his noticeable discomfort, malaise and general ill-health. He salutes all who remain faithful and steadfast.”